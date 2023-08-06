Buffalo, Erie County prep supplies, shelters, if needed, for unhealthy smoke conditions

There was a special rush delivery of 4,000 N95 masks Thursday afternoon at the Northwest Community Center in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wildfire smoke is a significant health challenge for some people and local leaders are doing what they can to keep people safe. That includes getting supplies to help filter or control the particulate matter.

There was a special rush delivery Thursday afternoon at the Northwest Community Center in Buffalo. Some 4,000 N95 masks were brought in for distribution to the community, and especially for anyone such as the elderly, children, or individuals with respiratory or pulmonary conditions who might be more susceptible to the smoke.

It is part of a larger shipment of masks from the state. Erie County also is handing them out during weekday hours at the Rath Building, as it did with COVID.

It is part of an overall effort to also make sure potential shelters and supplies were available at such centers if they were needed.

"If this persisted we would we would open up shelters, we would provide masks, water, other things to members of the community that might need to get out of more compromised situations," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "But because it looks like things will be getting better while shelters are on standby in the city. It doesn't look like we're going to need to do that."

So if shelters or senior centers were required, Erie County tried to equip them as well, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"We've been working with seniors centers and others to change their HVAC systems. We've been providing funding to seniors centers," Poloncarz said. "We did that in the city of Tonawanda, Town of Cheektowaga to update their HVAC systems for protection against COVID, but it would also have a positive impact with regards to smoke particulates."

While the smoke factor could be worse, like some of the cities to our east, Erie County has another potential backup plan stemming from the pandemic.

Poloncarz says that is an option even as the weather actually assisted a bit.

"We're kind of lucky in that regard," he said. "While we have this decreased air quality at least it's not happening when it's very hot. But what we have done in the past year, you may remember, is we provided air cleaners for every classroom in the schools, so every school has an air cleaner. We did that in response to COVID, but that will be helpful in a situation like this."