Buffalo Bandits, ConnectLife partnering to encourage blood donations

People who donate during the month of February will receive a pair of tickets to a Bandits home game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local sports team is partnering with ConnectLife to encourage people to donate blood in the midsts of a blood shortage.

The Buffalo Bandits will be giving all donors during the month of February a pair of tickets for an upcoming home game.

“There is ongoing need for blood at our local hospitals, and our hope is that this campaign will help ConnectLife continue to be a life-saving resource in Western New York,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development at Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

“Every donation is so vital to our community, and we’re proud to be able to help in any way that we can.”

There is a critical need for donations. One donor can help save up to three lives. All donations made with ConnectLife will stay in Western New York.

To get your tickets, call any ConnectLife location or make an appointment online. The donations will be tracked for the month, and people will be provided with information on how to redeem their tickets.

Tickets can be used on Feb. 18, March 12, March 26, April 9, and April 30.

"As Western New York's only community blood bank, it is our responsibility to answer the call for blood at our local hospitals and ensure that we are providing an adequate supply for patients in need," said Mark J. Simon, President & CEO of ConnectLife.

"We are proud to call the Buffalo Bandits a partner in this life-saving endeavor, and we look forward to working with them on this promotion."