Brylin, UB partner to give nursing students experience in mental health realm

The program gives students to get a direct look at what's needed to help those seeking mental health or substance abuse treatment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new partnership will allow University at Buffalo nursing students to get hands-on mental health training, something that organizers said will help the next generation of healers overcome stereotypes.

A dedicated education unit has been set up at Brylin Hospital, where nursing students will get one-on-one training with Brylin registered nurses. This is an extension of UB's partnerships with agencies such as Catholic Health and Hospice Buffalo that gives students experience with patients, according to Michele McKay, the School of Nursing's undergraduate clinical coordinator.