Broadway Pediatric Center now open on Buffalo's East Side

The project was funded by a $1 million grant and took only a year to come to fruition, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new children's health center is now open on Buffalo's East Side.

The Broadway Pediatric Center is at 1021 Broadway. Oishei Children's Hospital and the Jericho Road Community Health Center teamed up to make this center possible.

Hospital leaders say they hope this makes it easier for families to visit their doctors.

"We're on an easy route, or a bus route, so we're close to them and their home so they can get the care they need for their children," said Allegra Jaros, the Oishei Children's Hospital president.