Boil water order issued for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A boil water order has been issued for Village of Fredonia water customers, including those who live in the Town of Pomfret.

The boil water order was issued on Wednesday evening, with Chautauqua County Health Department officials saying "A disruption at the water treatment plant led to water with elevated levels of turbidity entering the distribution system; this water could contain harmful microbes."

Boiling the water kills any bacteria or microbes that could be in the water.

Until further notice, all Fredonia water customers must boil water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing their teeth, and making coffee. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then allowed to cool before use.

Water can be used for bathing and for doing laundry. It's also safe to use in dishwashers "that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle."

For more information, you are asked to contact the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307, or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.