WYOMING, N.Y. — A boil water order has been issued in the Village of Wyoming following a water main break.

Officials say the leak was found and isolated. The areas of the water system not affected by the leak are being re-pressurized and refilling of the water storage tank.

The boil water order is in effect until further notice.

During the order, the New York State Department of Health says you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water until the order is lifted.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.