x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

health

Boil water advisory issued for Village of Alden

Health officials advise residents to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.
WGRZ

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for the Village of Alden due to samples that tested positive for E.coli.

Health officials advise residents to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.

You can also use bottled water that has been certified for sale by the New York State Health Department. 

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. 
Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH)
Via US National Weather Service Buffalo NY: It's very, very hot. Dr... ink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Facebook

RELATED: Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

RELATED: 'Big Kahuna' tiki tour boat launched at Canalside

RELATED: Daemen College requiring mandatory COVID-19 testing