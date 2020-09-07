Boil water advisory issued for Village of Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for the Village of Alden due to samples that tested positive for E.coli.
Health officials advise residents to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.
You can also use bottled water that has been certified for sale by the New York State Health Department.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.