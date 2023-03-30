Black Lives, Black Lungs event taking place Thursday to talk about menthol

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a ban on menthol and other flavored tobacco products.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As lawmakers continue to hash out the details of this year's state budget, the conversation over one controversial proposal in it will continue Thursday night here in Western New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a ban on menthol and other flavored tobacco products and it has lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, taking sides.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes in New York State is a bold attempt to improve the health and well-being of Blacks in this state, yet it is being questioned for its perceived unintended consequences," Rev. George Nicholas of Buffalo Center for Health Equity said.

Here in Buffalo, a community discussion is planned for Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church on Masten Ave.

The talk is called 'Black Lives, Black Lungs'. Groups backing the ban will be talking about tobacco's impact on the black community and in particular, how companies have historically targeted marketing of tobacco and in particular menthol cigarettes toward African Americans.

"What's interesting, Pete, is none of the arguments are arguing that cigarettes don't kill people. So the tobacco industry can't argue that their product doesn't cause hurt and harm to those who use it," Pastor Nicholas said.

And he says every year, 45,000 African Americans die of smoking related diseases. Thursday night's discussion is from 6 - 7:30 and includes representatives of Roswell Park, the Tobacco Action Group, Tobacco Free Erie Niagara and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"A ban on flavored tobacco, including menthol, is good for public health and bad for Big Tobacco's profit," Stan Martin, Director of Tobacco Free Erie Niagara for CAI said.