ALBANY, NY - A bill that would ban minors from using tanning beds passed in the State Legislature Tuesday.

Right now in New York, kids under 16 already cannot use UV tannings beds. However, this new bill would bump the age up to 18 without consent from a parent or guardian.

Bill S5585A states that owners, operators, and employees of tanning facility will not allow anyone under 18 to use UV tanning "until such person provides the tanning facility with the written consent, in a form prescribed by the commissioner, of a parent or legal guardian to use such tanning facility."

And that consent, the bill explains, must be given in person at the tanning facility.

Children under 16 are still banned altogether, so this bill applies to children over 16 and under 18.

You can read the bill in full on the New York State Senate website.

