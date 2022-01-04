BestSelf taking on Renaissance Addiction Services as part of program

BestSelf Behavioral Help and Renaissance Addiction Services announced on Tuesday they approved an agreement to make Renaissance a part of BestSelf.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc., will be expanding its addiction services through an agreement with Renaissance Addiction Services, Inc. (RASI).

On Tuesday, the board of directors for BestSelf and RASI announced they had reached an agreement where RASI would become a part of BestSelf. RASI is the only Western New York residential treatment and reintegration agency that specifically aids teens and people in their early 20s.

BestSelf says the partnership will allow the two organizations to maximize their strengths and sustain service to the community.

“BestSelf is thrilled to have the RASI program and staff join our organization. As BestSelf continues to grow, we are able to be more diversified in our service mix and more financially stable, which allows us to continue to expand the services we provide and fulfill our mission of empowering everyone in our community to be their BestSelves,” said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, licensed clinical social worker psychotherapy privilege, President and Chief Executive Officer of BestSelf Behavioral Health. “By working actively in the community to form partnerships, we are all lifted up and become stronger together.”

“Through this partnership we will be able to sustain and enhance RASI’s vital mission of helping young people heal from the disease of addiction and into recovery,” said Robin A. Clouden, Executive Director of Renaissance Addiction Services, Inc. “With the joining of BestSelf and RASI, stronger programming and additional resources will be available to the young people we serve.“

RASI is currently owned by Kids Escaping Drugs, who will remain a separate nonprofit. Kids Escaping Drugs will lease the building to allow services to continue.