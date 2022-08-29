BestSelf Behavioral Health 24/7 Virtual Treatment Centers Helping Combat Opioid Crisis

BestSelf says it has already helped 50 people fighting drug addiction, passing its goal of 48 people in the first year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local effort to deal with the ongoing opioid crisis is showing some results.

That's the word from the folks at BestSelf Behavioral Health which shared an update Monday on its "24/7 Virtual Medication Assisted Treatment Centers."

The centers launched three months ago letting people receive assistance without needing a referral from a physician or treatment center.

"We know that there are many paths to recovery from opioid use disorder, and this project provides additional access to vulnerable individuals in our community and saves lives," said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, President and CEO of BestSelf Behavioral Health.