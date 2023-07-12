Buffalo ranked one of best places to live for those with upper respiratory issues

In a recent report Buffalo ranked among many for one of the best places people who suffer allergies & asthma can live

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news for those living in Buffalo with allergies and asthma, The U.S. News & World Reports ranked it as one of the best places those suffering with upper respiratory issues can live.

Many people who suffer from both allergies and asthma tend to seek out areas with more ideal weather, The U.S, World Reports list includes places such as

Syracuse, NY

Columbus, OH

Harrisburg, PA

Albany, NY

Dayton, OH

Buffalo takes the number one spot, with U.S. News & World Reports saying, "It may feel a bit off the beaten path, but if you’re seeking a place to live that will make allergy season a bit more bearable, Buffalo is the No. 1 spot."

They go on to mention that the area has the lowest levels of both tree pollen and weed pollen out of the 100 cities considered for the list, and that those with asthma or other respiratory issues experience typically a healthy day, with an average AQI for the metro area of 43.8 while in Buffalo, NY.