Niagara County rescinds Olcott Beach advisory

The health department rescinded the advisory issued on Tuesday, which said the water is not suitable for swimming.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — A second beach advisory this month for Olcott Beach has been rescinded.

On Thursday, the Niagara County Department of Health announced that sampling conducted on Wednesday determined the water is again suitable for swimming.

This is the second time this month that the county health department has declared the water is not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality" and then found it to be suitable a few days later.

NCDOH said it will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding bathing beach water quality, please contact David Drust, PE, Principal Public Health Engineer at 716-439-7451.

To learn more visit the Niagara County Department of Health's beach report.