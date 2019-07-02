NEW YORK — A Staten Island bar where a number of women alleged they had their drinks spiked will introduce new safety measures, including lidded cups.

The G.O.A.T. owner Chris Shaleesh says two female patrons told him their drinks had been spiked at the bar. Shaleesh says he quickly reported it to the police and says he has immediately taken action.

The move comes after a woman reported her drink was spiked at the bar last weekend in a since-deleted Twitter post.

Shaleesh says he has hired plainclothes security guards, is working with the New York Police Department and bought the cups with caps. The bar will use regular glassware during dining hours, but he says the bar will use lidded plastic cups with straws for nightlife hours.