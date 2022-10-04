Baby formula shortage still seen on store shelves

Shortages have forced some retail chains to ration their stock, only allowing customers to purchase as little as three bottles of formula with every transaction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families have been hit hard at grocery stores, who have dealt with supply chain shortages.

Among those products, nearly 30 percent of baby formula is missing from store shelves. Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled some formulas in February, but some experts have said formula was limited even before then.

