Baby formula recall prompts search for milk by WNY parents

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised parents to avoid using several Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered formulas due to a risk of bacterial exposure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Young parents in Western New York may be scrambling to find milk for their babies after a recall impacting three popular formula brands.

There have already been shortages of formulas tied to supply chain issues.

"The milk bank will definitely work with families, and they encourage the families to work with the child's health care provider to determine if human milk is necessary in this situation," said Jennifer Scarpena, the lactation coordinator at Sisters Hospital.

"And if it is, they will work with that family, and the milk bank, and the insurance company to get coverage and help them obtain the human milk."

Sisters Hospital holds a weekly virtual "baby café" meeting every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It focuses on breastfeeding and helping families, and it's free to join.