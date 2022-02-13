Athletic trainers push state to improve safety for student-athletes

Only 37 percent of high and secondary schools have a full-time athletic trainer on staff.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sports are fun to watch and fun to play, but there's a lot at stake for athletes when it comes to their health.

For years, athletic trainers across New York State have been pushing for law makers to update the current bill that controls what they can do. As it's written, the bill from 1992 doesn't reflect the evolving capabilities, abilities, or training of today's trainers.

Ryan Krzyanowicz is the program director for the Athletics Training Program at the University at Buffalo. He says it's about time for the state to step up. The fact is, there just aren't enough athletic trainers at the secondary school level.

"We've been working on this licensure bill for quite some times," Krzyanowicz says. "We have brand new accreditation standards that came out and states that all degrees for athletic training must be at the masters level."

New York's current bill doesn't reflect that. In fact, New York is one of only four states that doesn't require athletic trainers to have a license.

Krzyanowicz believes that should change.

"We're really elevating the educational level of what athletic trainers are and what they can do. That should be reflected within our bill for the state," Krzyanowicz said. "We really are the best people to be evaluating them after an injury. But also we can help prevent injuries from happening."

According to the National Athletic Trainers' Association, one-third of athletes in secondary schools compete without the help of an athletic trainer.

"All high schools should have an athletic trainer, because what happens when they don't and a student athlete gets injured? Who evaluates them? Is it that mom from the stands? Well, that could be a liability issue? Is it the coach? Same thing, that could be a liability issue," Krzyanowicz continues.

The fact of the matter is the pandemic has derailed their efforts. But as cases drop, the hope is efforts will regain momentum.