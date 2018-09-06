BUFFALO, N.Y. - Following two high-profile suicides, Western New Yorkers have been doing their part to remind friends and neighbors that the Buffalo area has Crisis Services, a 24-hour facility and hotline, staffed with highly-trained people ready to take difficult phone calls.



Channel 2 wanted to know, who’s at the other end of the line if you call for help?



It might be Jennifer Giambra, a training specialist who’s worked for Crisis Services for about 11 years.



"To treat someone with compassion and empathy...that's invaluable. It just moves mountains,” Giambra said.



Although she now trains others, Giambra is still a guiding voice who answers the phone and helps people through their crisis. She has a process she goes through, starting with when the phone first rings.



"I try to take a deep breath because…you don't know what's going to happen on the other end of the phone, and just get your head space right to be able to handle whatever comes at you,” she said.



Giambra says the call takers who save lives go through tremendous amounts of training. One tool is called the lethality assessment, which helps determine how likely it is that someone is going to harm him or herself.



"We ask screening questions, and then we can get more information out of a client by using certain questions that will lead us to determine if they're higher at risk,” Giambra said.



If a caller is erratic, she tries to deescalate the situation.



And If, ultimately, someone is in real danger, there's also a mobile response team that can go to a caller.



Crisis Services fields 80,000 calls per year. They're mostly from Western New York, but a few come in from out of state. Giamabra says that happens on occasion because people elsewhere in country looking for help may search for a number to call online and find Crisis Services.



So what are those 80,000 people hoping to hear?



"I think it's different for everybody, but if I had to pinpoint, I would say validation,” Giambra said. “That what they're feeling is real. Right? If they're feeling upset or suicidal...that the person on the other end of the phone can validate their feelings.”



Giambra says people call Crisis Services or a family member or friend for a reason.



"Suicide still has that stigma, and until we break that wall down, I think people will be apprehensive to talk about how they really feel” Giamabra said. “So I think the biggest message I have to say is let's have a conversation about it. Let's normalize the fact that people feel suicidal.”



Finally, Crisis Service employees help take care of others, but who takes care of them? It's a heavy job, after all. Crisis Services has a wellness room for its employees and an athletic room. Staff are supportive of one another, and a call taker can take a break if they need to moment.



If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call Crisis Services at 716-834-3131.



