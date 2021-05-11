As the time changes, it's also a good time to check smoke alarms

As the clocks fall back this weekend and daylight saving time ends on Sunday, it’s also the perfect time to test your smoke alarms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daylight Saving ends Sunday and along with a reminder to set your clocks, the American Red Cross is encoring you to check your smoke detectors.

The red cross said home fires remain an enormous threat throughout the community and across the country.

The red cross said it responds to a disaster every eight minutes and the vast majority of those are home fires.

So as the clocks fall back this weekend and daylight saving time ends on Sunday, it’s also the perfect time to test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.

