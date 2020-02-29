BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Electric Tower was lit green and blue on Friday night for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Mayor Brown's Landmark Illumination Team changed the lights of the tower to mark the end of a week encouraged by the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) as a chance to reflect, find help and learn more about these disorders.

Eating disorders affect patients both physically and mentally, and they can be deadly. Among all mental disorders, eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate, falling only behind opioid addiction, according to NEDA.

According to NEDA, this year's theme is Come as You Are: Hindsight is 20/20. The theme is based on the idea this is the year to reflect "on the positive steps you've taken — including those stemming from setbacks or challenges — toward accepting yourself and others."

NEDA offers a screening tool on its website, as well as a map of registered providers near you, and other resources to learn more about eating disorders.

Locally, there is help for you and your loved ones:

A few local resources:

UBMD Medical Group Adolescent Medicine at Conventus (1001 Main Street 4th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14203) or University Commons (1404 Sweet Home Road Suite 5, Amherst, NY 14228). Contact: 716.323.0050

BestSelf Behavioral Health (Multiple Locations) Contact: (716) 884-0888

WNY Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders (Multiple Locations) Contact: (800) 700-4573 or click here.

From NEDA's find help tool:

Dietitian/Nutritionist Sheila Flavin, M.S., R.D. at 2430 North Forest Rd, Suite 140, Amherst, NY 14068. Contact: 716/472-2955 or sheila.flavin@gmail.com

at 2430 North Forest Rd, Suite 140, Amherst, NY 14068. Contact: 716/472-2955 or Dietitian/Nutritionist Melinda (Mindy) Yoder at Balanced Nutrition of Western New York (350 Alberta Drive, Suite 109, Amherst, NY 14226). Contact: 716/553-7826 or melinda@balancednutritionwny.com

This is not an all inclusive list. For more information or resources, call 211, or visit nationaleatingdisorders.org.

