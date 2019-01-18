BUFFALO, N.Y. — The World Health Organization has released its list of issues that will demand attention in 2019. The agency calls anti-vaxxers one of the top threats to global health.

According to the statement, vaccine hesitancy "threatens to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases."

Complacency, inconvenience, and lack of confidence are among the reasons people opt not to vaccinate.

Also on WHO's list for threats to global health were: