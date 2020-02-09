Another Athenex cancer therapy being reviewed by FDA for final approval

The FDA plans to announce its ruling on full commercial approval of the drug by Feb. 28, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a moment nearly two decades in the making, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Athenex Inc.'s application for oral paclitaxel, the oral version of common chemotherapy drug paclitaxel.

Athenex scientists, staff and investors have long believed the therapy will improve cancer care on an international scale, and it was central to attracting hundreds of millions in private funding before the company went public in 2017.