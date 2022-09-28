Annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo being held Saturday

The event is free to the community and will include COVID booster shots, health screenings, flu shots, HIV testing, and health and wellness advocacy resources.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local nonprofit announced that it will be hosting its annual health and wellness expo.

Sadie Strong will host the fourth Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center at 683 Northland Ave.

The event is free to the community and will include COVID booster shots, health screenings, flu shots, HIV testing, and health and wellness advocacy resources and vendors.

There will be workshops and classes including a healthy meal prep demo, ask the doctor panel, therapy for your hair, a HEART self-care workshop and a Zumba fitness class.

“We are excited to provide a variety of health and wellness resources and services to the women and families in East Buffalo,” said Sharon Sanford, founder and CEO of Sadie Strong. “As we promote the early detection of breast cancer and inspire healthy lifestyles, it is our vision to create a world where women take control of their health.

There will also be a farmers market where and those in attendance will receive a free bag of fresh produce.

”Sadie Strong has partnered with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Key Bank along with 25 other community partners to provide the community with valuable resources needed to make healthy life choices.

To learn more about the event and Sadie Strong click here.