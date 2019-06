BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new report from the American Cancer Society shows that the number of cancer survivors in the United States continues to rise.

Experts anticipate that more than 22 million people will have beaten cancer nationwide by the year 2030.

Researchers credit improvements in treatment and early detection as factors boosting survival rates.

