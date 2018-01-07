BUFFALO, NY - The folks at American Medical Response are stocking up and making sure they are ready to treat people if anyone suffers a heat related emergency.

"The call volume goes up. We have staffed up with extra ambulances for today right up through the Fourth of July to make sure that we're able to meet wish the additional demand for sure," says paramedic and AMR's Regional Director Tom Maxian. "We have folks out on the street that are advising people to try to get out of the sun. Seek some shade. Stay cool. And if you don't have to be outside - don't."

More: Excessive Heat Warning for parts of WNY

Cooling shelters will be open to help residents cool off in Buffalo, Niagara Falls

Maxian says we all should take it easy - but they especially worry about the elderly, very young, pets, and people who already have health issues with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

© 2018 WGRZ