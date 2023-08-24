Allied health jobs: They're often overlooked, but also in high demand

Employment in the health care industry is expected to grow 13% in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the entire health care industry seeks to boost its talent pipeline, some careers requiring less schooling and fly under the radar even though they are in high demand.

Those include radiologic or surgery technicians, medical assistants and massage therapists.

“I think the big thing is that people just don’t know about these programs, and they don’t know what a surgical technician does,” said Dr. Linda Kerwin, dean of allied health and professions at Trocaire College. “There’s a misconception about the amount of schooling they need."

