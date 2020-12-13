Allegany County Department of Health advising residents about the safest way to celebrate the holidays

The department of health is reminding residents that the safest way to celebrate the holidays is at home with the people you live with.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health is advising county residents about the safest way to celebrate the holidays this winter.

The department of health is reminding residents that the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with, adding, "staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others."

Traveling and gathering with family and friends who you don't live with increases your chance of either spreading or contracting COVID-19, according to the health department.

Allegany County residents are being encouraged to ask relatives, family, friends and neighbors not to travel during the holiday season, instead mailing or safely dropping off packages.

The department of health also recommends having virtual celebrations, and/or sharing holiday recipes and photos either through social media, email or via holiday cards. Or for those who like to cook or bake, the department of health suggests dropping off a holiday food basket filled with family favorite recipes along with any ingredients that are needed to make the items.

If you still have some shopping left to do, the Allegany County Department of Health suggests going to the stores when they're not as busy, keeping a social distance of six feet from others, and using hand sanitizer often. Also, don't forget to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth.

"The Allegany County Department of Health is asking county residents to continue to be diligent during this winter holiday season which is the best way to protect your family, relatives, friends, neighbors, co-workers, the elderly, and staff and students in your local school," the department wrote in a press release.