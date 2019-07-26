BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services says it has found harmful algae blooms in the south basin of Chautauqua Lake.

Because of this, Lakewood Beach and Long Point State Park Beach are now closed.

People and pets can be exposed to toxins by touching the algae, and by swallowing and inhaling water.

If you or your pets are accidentally exposed to a bloom, use clean water to rinse off as soon as possible.

