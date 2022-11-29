AG Letitia James sues Orleans County nursing home

James filed a lawsuit against Comprehensive at Orleans LLC doing business as The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (The Villages) in Albion.

ALBION, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she would be suing a Western New York nursing home for fraud and neglect of residents.

James filed a lawsuit against Comprehensive at Orleans LLC doing business as The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (The Villages), which is a nursing home in Albion for fraud that resulted in the neglect of residents.

“Every individual deserves to live out their golden years in comfort and with dignity,” James said.

“Yet the abject failure of The Villages and its owners to uphold their duty under the law caused residents to suffer inhumane treatment, neglect, and harm. Instead of investing in staffing and resources, the owners allegedly disregarded laws designed to protect residents. I will continue to monitor nursing homes and residential care facilities statewide to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable communities. I encourage anyone who has witnessed alarming conditions, resident neglect, or abuse at a nursing home to contact my office.”

James said the owners of The Villages failed to meet their "special obligation" to provide a high level of care and quality of life for their residents by diverting funds for their own personal profit.