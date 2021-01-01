Start achieving your fitness goals in 2021

Orchard Park gym owners and trainers share some tips to help you get fit and build better habits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many people, the start of a new year also signals the start of a New Year's resolution to get in shape. After a year of staying home, many of us are looking for some simple ways to get started.

Remedy Pain and Performance in Orchard Park is focused on helping those with physical and logistical limitations get fit. Co-owners Matt and Mandy Heyd say it's not about trying to revolutionize yourself; it's about building better habits.

The majority of Remedy Pain and Performance's clients have some sort of limitation, whether it's a range of motion or strength limitation due to injury or surgery. Matt and Mandy work with every client individually and make adjustments to create the best workout for them.

Those looking to get fit in the new year should start small.

"I always tell people to give yourself permission to maybe take 5 minutes or 10 minutes, and if you feel good, keep going," says Matt. Over time those small incremental changes will accumulate, and you'll start to see positive changes.

Matt and Mandy say to take advantage of the time you're saving by working from home. The 30 or 40 minutes you used to spend commuting to and from work can now be used to get a workout in.