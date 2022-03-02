A new addiction treatment clinic opens in Dunkirk

The clinic will serve around 500 folks annually with integrated behavioral health and addiction services.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A new addiction treatment clinic opened its doors Wednesday in Dunkirk. The Acacia Network held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Safe Point Lighthouse was held this morning.

According to the news release, the clinic will serve around 500 folks annually with integrated behavioral health and addiction services that include medication-assisted treatment, counseling, peer support services, relapse prevention, mental health care, physical examinations, and referrals.

“We applaud Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports for their continued commitment to addressing the opioid crisis in communities where there is a great need, particularly in underserved low-income areas throughout Upstate and Western New York,” says Lymaris Albors, CEO of Acacia Network. “Acacia Network and PROMESA are proud to partner with the State of New York, OASAS, Chautauqua County, and the City of Dunkirk to serve this great community, which boasts a growing Latino population, and in which roughly a quarter of all households live in poverty. We look forward to working together to continue tackling this epidemic and saving lives.”

The clinic will have counselors, peer specialists, social workers, nurses, and other staff who will be available to use 'proven harm reduction strategies and deliver trauma-informed, culturally competent care.'

According to the news release, in the United States, overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in 2021 and in Chautauqua County, non-fatal overdoses increased 54% and overdose deaths by 18% between 2019 and 2020.

“Addiction does not discriminate, and it can have devastating impacts on families. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and the great work being carried out by our partners at OASAS, New York State is committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers are able to access the treatment, support and resources they need to fight addiction,” said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The Safe Point Lighthouse will provide a full array of services for individuals and families here in Western New York, serving as a beacon of hope for those seeking recovery assistance.”