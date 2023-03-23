Federal funding going to support UB mobile health unit

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the federal funding for the mobile health clinic UB will be operating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) announced that $933,800 in federal funding has been awarded to the University at Buffalo for its new mobile health clinic.

The School of Public Health and Health Professions will be running a mobile health unit that will go to underserved communities in Western New York.

“Healthy lifestyles begin with access to healthcare. From regular appointments with primary care physicians, to enrolling in affordable coverage, far too many people living in Western New York’s underserved communities lack access to the resources to address their healthcare needs,” said Congressman Higgins.

“The University at Buffalo’s mobile health clinic will build on existing partnerships to meet members of our community in greatest need where they live to provide comprehensive care. Thanks to this critical funding secured in the federal budget, we can eliminate barriers to care and make a long-term investment in a healthier future for our community.”

The clinic will conduct screenings, prevention services, healthcare, and primary care. The main focus will be on wellness and prevention.

“As a public research university, UB is driven by our mission to partner with the members of our community so we can better understand—and best address—the health needs of our region,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

“By focusing on the needs of our neighbors who are medically underserved, we will work in concert with our community to achieve health equity—a goal that we have long shared with Congressman Higgins.”

The unit will be station at the Seneca-Babcock Community Association and will serve around 30,000 people in the City of Buffalo.

“We have already established partnerships with the Seneca-Babcock community, including a weekly food pantry run by members of our UB faculty and students. We will also work with UB Mobile dental unit on a regular basis to coordinate care in these regions. The funding provided by Congressman Higgins will allow us to expand our services and support to neighborhoods in greatest need,” said Jean Wactawski-Wende, Dean of UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions and lead of the newly funded program.