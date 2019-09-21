WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Parkinson's Foundation of Western New York hosted its eighth annual Moving Day at the Erie Community College North Campus in Williamsville.

The event is meant to raise funds and awareness for local families dealing with Parkinson's disease.

The event began with registration and other physical activities at 9 a.m. and was capped off with a three-mile walk around the ECC North Campus at 11 a.m.

More information about Parkinson's resources can be found here.

