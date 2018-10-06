BUFFALO, NY - The fifth annual Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren's Shoes 5K was Sunday morning at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The family-friendly event is put on by the Make LemonAide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy.

The goal is to not only raise money for the foundation, but to have an inclusive event that for families affected by Cerebral Palsy.

"I wanted something that was happy, and fresh, and something that everyone could do, something that everyone could be a part of and make them feel good, because that's what this is all about, it's about making people shine and making them feel good," said Lauren Walier with the Make LemonAide Foundation.

She says there was a record-breaking amount of families dealing with cerebral palsy in attendance this year.

