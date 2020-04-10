3rd annual Walk to Cure Arthritis goes virtual, seeks donations

The Walk to Cure Arthritis has raised a little more than $7,000 of its $15,000 goal. There is still time to donate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As with many events this year, Buffalo's chapter of the Arthritis Foundation was forced to put its annual walk online.

The third annual Walk to Cure Arthritis, which is usually held at Canalside, was held virtual on Saturday.

The virtual walk included special guests such as former Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The organizers say the cause it's raising money for is more important than ever, because the arthritis helpline has seen a 71 percent increase in calls for assistance.

"We have a 54 challenge, so we challenge people to donate $54 if they can," Talisa King of the Arthritis Foundation told 2 On Your Side earlier this week.

"I understand it's COVID, so it may not be for some people, but 54 minutes, 54 seconds, out of day, just do something by way of exercise so that way it caters to the cause."