3 Diaper Day events scheduled in Erie County

At these events, residents can pick up a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, baby toothbrushes, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Diaper Day events will soon be coming to Erie County.

At these events, residents can pick up a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, baby toothbrushes, and more. They will be available while supplies last.

It's sponsored by the Catholic Charities' Women, Infants and Children federal nutrition program and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

The first event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 930 Genesee Street in Buffalo, at the Women, Infants and Children building.

The second event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at the Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry & Outreach, located at 75 Caldwell Place in Lackawanna.

The third event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the Women, Infants and Children location at Sister’s Hospital, at 2121 Main Street, in Buffalo.

"We’re thrilled to once again offer Diaper Days for expectant, new and seasoned parents and caregivers across Erie County with the gracious support of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York," Judette Dahleiden, director of Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants and Children, said in a statement earlier this week.

"We know that every bit helps when it comes to raising babies, especially during these trying times of the pandemic, so we welcome and encourage those in need to come by and receive their free tote."

More information on Diaper Days and other events can be found on the Catholic Charities of Buffalo website.