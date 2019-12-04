BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two oncologists with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are co-editors of a new guide for doctors.

Dr. Marc Ernstoff and Dr. Igor Puzanov were announced as editors for the "Handbook for Management of Side Effects Associated With Cancer Immunotherapies."

Dr. Puzanov spoke with 2 On Your Side about how immunotherapy differs from chemotherapy, which also brings about different side effects.

"Those drugs have side effects. They work differently than chemotherapy. They actually activate the immune system, kind of like a strong vaccine, to actually give you a long effect on your tumor. So when you actually have these drugs work, they actually can work for a very long time," said Dr. Puzanov

Dr. Puzanov says immunotherapy was first developed as a treatment option here in New York state in the 1800s.