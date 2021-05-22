2 more Hepatitis A vaccination clinics set up after Fredonia restaurant case

The clinics are for anyone who ate at The Mustard Seed between April 1 and May 19 and who might have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Two more Hepatitis A vaccination clinics have been scheduled to help anyone who recently ate at a Fredonia restaurant and who might have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The clinics are for people who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant in Fredonia between April 1 and May 19.

The Hepatitis A vaccine will be offered by the Chautauqua County Health Department at already-planned COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those times, dates and locations include:

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Central School bus garage (drive-up) at 5935 Route 60 in Sinclairville, and

3 to 7 p.m. Friday at SUNY Fredonia, Steele Hall, at 280 Central Avenue in Fredonia, at the track and field facility.

A free post-exposure vaccination clinic took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUNY Fredonia's Steele Hall.

Symptoms may include, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice. If you have any symptoms, contact your health care provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Those who ate at the restaurant between May 8 to 19 and have not been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A should receive the vaccine or immune globulin as soon as possible.

The Mustard Seed Restaurant owner and staff have cooperated with the county, which says the business has "complied with all recommendations from the state and local health department."