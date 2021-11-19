$2 million made available by state to aid addiction services and fight the opioid epidemic

The announcement comes after information released Wednesday that 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in one year.

NEW YORK — Following new data on the number of overdose deaths in the past year, New York State will make $2 million available to help addiction services and fight the opioid crisis.

"Fighting the opioid crisis is a personal battle for me, and we will continue to do all that we can to boost resources and services for those struggling with addiction," Governor Hochul said. "These first-of-their-kind Mobile Medication Units in New York State will bring this important service directly to New Yorkers in need and allow them to receive critical services to support them on their road to recovery."

The state secured $2 million in federal funding through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant. The money will be used to help establish Mobile Medication Units (MMUs) that can dispense medication to help treat drug abuse, including methadone and buprenorphine. These will be the first MMUs in the state.

The MMUs can be operated by existing Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Providers. These New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports certified OTP programs can be awarded up to $200,000 to develop a MMU.

MMUs are able to provide a multitude of services including admission assessments and medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services. The goal of mobile units is to help reduce the barriers people face when trying to seek treatment as well as increase the availability of treatment.