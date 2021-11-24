11 Day Power Play raises $2.1M in fight against cancer

After 252 hours of skating, the hockey game made history as the longest played consecutive hockey game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new world record for longest played hockey game, and the 2021 11 Day Power Play now holds it.

After 252 hours of skating the game ended at 6pm on Wednesday, after raising $2.1 million for cancer research.

2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan clocked more than 90 hours on the ice, alongside other Frozen 40 players, all of whom had touching stories of their own that inspired them to hit the rink.

"The emotions are unbelievable," Gallivan said. "I'm here looking at the pictures of my mom, my dad, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, and my friend from college."

This year a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to award players with a certificate acknowledging the history that had been made.

"To be able to hear that we're not only the first team from Buffalo, but the first team from the United States to get this Guinness record, it's unbelievable," Gallivan said.

The record breaking game was founded back in 2016 by Amy and Mike Lesakowski eight years after Amy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer at just 35 years old. Thanks to state of the art treatment and a dedicated staff of professionals Amy won her battle. But in 2016, Mike also lost his mother to cancer.

"We all know that cancer doesn't stop, and neither will we," Amy shared.

It was out of their desire to give back to those working hard to find a cure for Cancer that the couple created the first 11 Day Power Play in 2017.

This year, they reached their goal of raising $2 million on Day 9.