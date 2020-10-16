Harrison Phillips named this week's NFLPA Community MVP

Phillips is someone who has been busy on the field, and off the field helping people here in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips was named this week's NFL Players Association Community MVP for his philanthropic work here in Western New York.

"Harrison Phillips continued his support of the special needs community by hosting a drive-in movie event for 200 families that featured sports play packs, presentations by the police & fire departments and a Zoom chat with the Buffalo defensive lineman," the NFLPA said on its website.

Harrison Phillips @horribleharry99 loves the kids. The @BuffaloBills defensive lineman & our Week 5 #CommunityMVP hosted a drive-in movie event for more than 200 families with children who have special needs and developmental differences.

The union is going to donate $10,000 to Phillips' organization, The Playmakers.