Harrison Phillips named this week's NFLPA Community MVP

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips was named this week's NFL Players Association Community MVP for his philanthropic work here in Western New York.
"Harrison Phillips continued his support of the special needs community by hosting a drive-in movie event for 200 families that featured sports play packs, presentations by the police & fire departments and a Zoom chat with the Buffalo defensive lineman," the NFLPA said on its website.
The union is going to donate $10,000 to Phillips' organization, The Playmakers.
He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.