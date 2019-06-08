BUFFALO, N.Y. — HarkerBio is holding a web-based auction starting Tuesday and Wednesday to sell off its collection of biotechnology equipment.

The Buffalo-based biotech company ceased operations earlier this year. Its sole secured creditor is the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, which approved the company for a low-interest $500,000 loan.

HarkerBio now exists as a vehicle to liquidate its assets and repay ECIDA to the extent possible, said attorney John Mueller, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman who is handling the HarkerBio wind-down. For more information on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

In May, Our nonprofit partners at Investigative Post reported on HarkerBio and the struggling Buffalo Billion project.