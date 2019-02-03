HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman who may get national recognition for her role as a proud advocate for the spouses of military men and women has advanced to the next round of voting.

Samantha Gomolka, who is the wife of Army National Guard Special Operations soldier, Michael Gomolka, has now advanced in the public voting rounds of the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year award program.

She has been honored for her work setting up a foundation to honor fallen special forces soldiers.

Gomolka has been recognized as the National Guard spouse of the year and will now be in the running for the overall military spouse of the year designation, there will be voting for that specific honor in May.

More information on the next round of voting can be found here.

RELATED: Hamburg Woman Nominee for Military Spouse Award