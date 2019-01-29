ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo challenged state legislators to pass new gun-control measures within the first 100 days of the new legislative session.

Tuesday, a full set of them went to the governor's desk.

The senate and assembly today passed the "red flag" measure, which would let judges issue a court order to seize someone's weapons if they're determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Some Republicans have raised concerns about who makes that determination.

"Immediately bring in a mental health professional to assess it," Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R - Niagara Falls) said last weekend. "If there has been a history this can be brought forth. But they're allowing individuals to make a decision based upon unfounded allegations."

Governor Cuomo defended it as common sense.

"No one wants to take guns from legal owners who are mentally healthy," said Cuomo. "We don't want people who are mentally ill or past felons to have guns. That's all this is"

Both chambers also passed a bill that would ban bump stocks, which let someone fire a semi-automatic weapon as fast as an automatic one.

A bill to extend gun-buying waiting periods for people who haven't passed a background check and another that would ban anyone other than security or police officers from carrying a gun on school grounds also passed.

The governor is expected to sign all of the measures passed Tuesday.