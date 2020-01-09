Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence announces opening day

2020 marks their 25th anniversary of operating the pumpkin farm here in Western New York.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — With August over and September here, The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is gearing up for fall.

The pumpkin farm announced that they will open for the season on Saturday, September 19.

Ahead of opening for the season, the pumpkin farm released their COVID-19 guidelines for all visitors:

EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK – indoors as well as outdoors at all times

Anyone age 2 and above is required to wear a mask

If you refuse to wear a mask you will be asked to leave if you don’t comply – no refunds will be given

Please practice social distancing whenever possible and stay six feet apart

Picnic Tables: only members of the same party can sit at the tables.

If you are experiencing any COVID19 symptoms, or have been around someone who has COVID19 we ask you to stay home and come at a different time.

Hand Sanitizing Stations will be located throughout the property. Please sanitize your hands after .