BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in Western New York providing updates and resources to communities affected by the recent winter storm.

Cuomo says there have been dozens of accidents across Western New York due to the winter storm, including one where someone died in Livingston County.

Cuomo also reiterated the tractor trailer and commercial bus ban has remained in place since Tuesday evening on the I-190, I-290, NY-400, US-219 from Peters Rd to I-90, NY-5 from NY-179 to I-190, I-90 Thruway from Exit 46 to PA line.

The governor said State Police will increase penalties for drivers who violate the tractor trailer ban. The state is also exploring whether the EZ Pass system can be used to determine whether tractor trailers entered the Thruway during the ban.