Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday limiting school districts from arming teachers on school property. The new legislation will also install statewide regulations for gun buyback programs.

"The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns, and today we're expanding New York's nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children," Cuomo said. "These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don't fall into dangerous hands."

The bill will go into effect immediately.

With this legislation, the only people permitted to carry a firearm on school grounds is a school resource officer, a security guard, or a police officer. Lawmakers believe allowing more guns into schools may allow for other acts or violence or accidental shootings.

"While hundreds of districts across the country have decided to arm teachers in response to mass shootings, in New York, we said, "not here," said Senator Todd Kaminsky. "Arming classroom teachers is dangerous and takes our focus off of getting weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them. I thank Governor Cuomo for signing this vital piece of legislation -- our children's safety demands no less."

In addition, a consistent set of standards will be implemented for gun buyback programs. State police will work alongside the Department of State to establish regulations for the entire state. That aspect of the new law, will take effect in 180 days.