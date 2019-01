Another impact from the shutdown could hit your phone.

The FTC and FCC are both closed because of the lack of money so there's no one to oversee or enforce the "Do Not Call" list, and the Anti-Robo-call rules.

If you haven't added your number, or want to see if it's there, you'll have to wait until the shutdown is all over.

In the meantime, you might see an increase in unwanted calls to your phone.