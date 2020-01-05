ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools across New York State will be closed rest of the academic year. Schools will continue to provide distance learning for the remainder of the academic year.

Cuomo says we must protect our children, students and educators. Schools have been closed since mid-March.

A decision on summer school will be made at the end of May, the governor said.

Cuomo says school officials should start thinking now about what the school year will be like for the next academic school year in the fall.

The governor says schools have high density and transportation issues and there is a greater risk of spread unless protective measures are in place. There are more than four million students in K-12 and college in New York State.

Even though the number of hospitalizations are going down, the number of new hospitalizations is just under 1,000 per day, which Cuomo says is still a high rate.

Cuomo says the state needs to be more targeted in our response in hopes of preventing the spread to see where these new cases are coming from.

The majority of the new cases are located in downstate NY, but 3.7% of those new cases are in Erie County.

The next step, the governor says, they need to find out where theses new hospitalization cases are, are the essential workers, is it someone who is home and is being visited by a sick person, where do they work, how do they commute? Are they taking public transportation. Are the new hospitalizations from nursing homes? What is the sex, age and health status of the new cases?