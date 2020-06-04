BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he is increasing the fine on people failing to follow proper social distancing protocols.

That fine has been increased to $1,000 from $500 and the governor says he expects local law enforcement to enforce the rules.

2 On Your Side was at Delaware Park Monday afternoon and had not seen any large gatherings, just a lot of people out for a walk, getting some exercise.

This is the first day of the Delaware Park loop being closed to vehicles, as a way to better improve social distancing.

There have been some social distancing issues in recent days, the Town of Cheektowaga posted on Facebook that it has received a report of a large house party over the weekend in the town and a reminder that non-essential social gatherings are prohibited.

West Seneca Police said on Facebook last week they had to shutdown a pickup basketball game and that came with an announcement that all public basketball courts in the town will be fenced off.

"Frankly there has been a laxness on social distancing, especially over this past weekend, that is just wholly unacceptable. Look, people are dying. People in the healthcare system are exposing themselves everyday to tremendous risk," Cuomo said.

State law already allows police to issue fines of up to $2,000 for willfully violating a health law.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it is issuing warnings on the first violation and then fined on a second violation.

Buffalo Police say they have had a few calls of large gatherings outside restaurants and homes, but no issues with those groups breaking up.

Police tell us they have regular patrols through all the parks to make sure people are keeping their proper social distancing and so far, there have been no issues with non-compliance.

State Police has also issued a statement: "If State Police become aware of an issue, we will investigate and take appropriate action if needed. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of State, and New York State Police, are assisting local authorities in the enforcement of the Governor's Executive Orders restricting large gathering and public space congregations, as well as ensuring the orderly operations of only essential businesses."

